DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit building that survived the 1967 riots has been restored into 47 affordable apartments, with more than 200 Detroiters gaining hands-on job training through the project.

See the full story from Detroit's West Side Reporter Demetrios Sanders in the video below

Historic Detroit building reopens as city's first all-affordable, smart apartments

Weston Hall, built in 1924 in Detroit's Virginia Park neighborhood, sat vacant for more than 20 years before Detroit Landmark Development Corporation purchased it five years ago. The building had fallen into severe disrepair before the restoration effort began.

"It had no roof, wasn't occupied 20 years prior, right, but we took on the challenge," Ed Fowler, a partner with Detroit Landmark Development Corporation, said.

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Fowler said Weston Hall is now the city's first all-affordable smart apartment building. The 47 units — including one-bedrooms and studios — feature technology residents can control from their phones.

"What does that mean? We feature a lot of smart devices. So, look over here, we have a smart dimmer, we have a smart lock here. So these smart devices you can control with your cell phone," Fowler said.

More than 200 Detroiters assisted the restoration through hands-on job training. Amber Rose Simpson, a project manager who participated, said the experience gave her skills she had never had before.

"I can use miter saws now, I know electrical and plumbing systems, HVAC, things I had no knowledge of prior to this project," Simpson said.

Simpson said the skills she gained at Weston Hall helped her open her own company doing bathroom and kitchen renovations.

"It's beyond significant. What we've learned here has allowed us to establish a base to create generational wealth," Simpson said.

At the building's grand opening celebration, Mayor Mary Sheffield praised the project.

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"This administration is deeply committed to ensuring we are providing affordable housing for all income levels throughout this city in every neighborhood and you have checked so many with this project," Sheffield said.

Beyond housing, Weston Hall offers credit-building programs, including reporting on-time rent payments to credit bureaus. Beth Sorce, senior director of housing stability at Rocket Community Fund, said the program is designed to reduce financial risk for tenants.

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"So tenants have the opportunity to build credit history and build financial opportunity without the risks associated," Sorce said.

Resident Safeya Woolcock said she is proud to call the building home.

"It just showcases how nothing can turn into something so it's great. To see the transformation, it's an honor to be here," Woolcock said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

