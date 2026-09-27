DETROIT (WXYZ) — A horse running loose on Detroit's west side was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to police. Members of Detroit's horse community are now calling for accountability.

Ronald Bradley was driving home just past midnight Saturday when he spotted the horse galloping at full speed on Evergreen Road on the city's west side.

"When I got in the car, I happened to look up and see the horse running. Me knowing me, I just followed it," Bradley said.

Watch Evan Sery's video report below:

Horse struck and killed while running loose on Detroit's west side

Bradley says he followed the horse for roughly three minutes, estimating it was moving at least 35 miles per hour.

"I was going 35 miles per hour, so give or take if I'm going 35 miles per hour and it's in front of me, that horse was going pretty fast," Bradley said.

Bradley says he tried to intervene.

"There was nothing I could do from there but try to slow it down, get it off the main street," Bradley said.

But before he could, Bradley witnessed the worst-case scenario near Lyndon Street and Evergreen Road.

"It sounded like two cars crashing," Bradley said.

Detroit police say the horse was struck by a vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

"All you seen was the horse fly over the car and land on its neck," Bradley said.

Charles Boone, treasurer of the Michigan Black Horsemen Association, says his organization was hosting an event just blocks from where the horse was seen running Saturday.

"It's a tragic event," Boone said.

Boone is calling for accountability.

"We gotta make sure that whomever allowed that horse to get loose is made accountable," Boone said.

Boone says horses have always been a critical part of Detroit and fears incidents like this are tragic in more ways than one.

"The city has been very gracious in opening its doors to horses. We honor the fact that horses did not leave our community and society. They've worked hard and been just beautiful companions. So when an incident like that happens, we're hurt. I don't really know how to respond," Boone said.

It is unclear if anyone in the vehicle that struck the horse was injured. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

"It was a Friday night. Lot going on, lot of cars outside, lot of people outside," Bradley said.

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