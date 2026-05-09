Hundreds row a million meters in Detroit to support cancer survivors through the CAPABLE Program

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroiters turned sweat into solidarity Saturday at CrossFit in the D.

More than 80 teams gathered at a downtown Detroit gym to row a million meters and raise money for a program that gives cancer survivors free access to CrossFit training across Southeast Michigan.

Hundreds of metro Detroiters converged at CrossFit in the D on Saturday, pushing through a million-meter rowing challenge to raise money for the CAPABLE Program — an initiative that connects cancer survivors with free fitness training at gyms throughout the region.

More than 80 five-member teams took part in the 2nd annual Million Meter Row challenge, with participants ranging from first-time supporters to cancer survivors who have made CrossFit part of their recovery.

Ray Temple, a participant on team RO Cares, said the turnout exceeded expectations.

"We thought it was just going to be our gym, so to walk in and see so many people from other gyms, everyone supporting the cause, it's just awesome," Temple said.

The energy inside the gym reflected the weight of the cause. Participant Chase Zubari works in the hospice industry and said the event carried personal meaning.

"I work in the hospice industry myself. I deal with a lot of families that are battling cancer, helping them through those last days. Seeing so many people out here for a great cause with Karmanos, it's huge. One of my co-workers actually just passed from cancer last week, so this really means a lot to see so many people rally around for this," Zubari said.

Jordan Turek said a family member's diagnosis brought him to the event.

"My mom actually had skin cancer in her head, so it's definitely a sore subject for me, and it's definitely one of the reasons why I came to this event today," Turek said.

What is the CAPABLE Program?

Dr. Jennifer Beebe-Dimmer, principal investigator, epidemiologist, and CrossFit coach, said the CAPABLE Program introduces cancer survivors to the sport of CrossFit through 12 weeks of free training at 1 of 10 CrossFit gyms throughout Southeast Michigan.

"The CAPABLE program basically introduces cancer survivors to the sport across this. All these patients participate in 12 weeks of free training at one of 10 CrossFit gyms throughout Southeast Michigan. And 100% of the donations, there's no administrative fees. It goes right back to the patients in terms of purchasing equipment for the gym, boarding scholarships. If patients want to continue after the program and they love it," Beebe-Dimmer said.

Her message for anyone watching from the sidelines was simple.

"That fitness is medicine," Beebe-Dimmer said.

Participant Connor Berlin said the program's impact is visible inside the gym every day.

"I know so many that have joined the CAPABLE program here and graduated to just general CrossFit classes. Shout out to those people. They're amazing," Berlin said.

According to the CDC, only 47% of U.S. cancer survivors meet the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week, while 12% remain completely sedentary.

Survivors lead the way

Among those crossing the finish line Saturday was Fred Hardy, a 78-year-old, 3-time cancer survivor.

"You know, cancer sometimes it makes you want to slow down. But the thing is, you keep moving. And CAPABLE gives me that opportunity to keep moving. And I enjoy it. And fitness, my doctor told me my fitness helped me get through my camp. Wow," Hardy said.

Michael Dudley, a 71-year-old, 2-time cancer survivor, said a lifelong commitment to fitness played a key role in his recovery — and said awareness is critical, particularly in the Black community.

"From the earliest days, I've always been a very active person. All the way through college, I ran track and field. And that was really one of the keys to my quick recovery," Dudley said.

"As African-American males, we really have to double down on awareness and early detection. We have to double down on our annual physicals, annual follow-up," Dudley said.

'Every single person knows somebody'

Julie Barnes Maurer, CAPABLE Project Coordinator, said the scene inside the gym captured the spirit of the event.

"You're seeing the big old beefcakes out here rowing as hard as they can. And you're seeing folks that have beat cancer and they're out here and they're just lifting each other up," Maurer said.

Participant Jake Wolok said the event sends a message beyond the gym.

"We're coming together for a great cause," Wolok said.

"And just remember, anybody can do this," Wolok said.

Jenny Fugaban, a participant on team RO Cares said the day was about more than the meters.

"Raising money for our cancer, but survivors that are out here working hard with us," Fugaban said.

Kelly Koehler, a participant on team RO Cares said the program deserves wider recognition.

"Honestly, I think about all the cancer survivors that come and work out here anyway, and it's really cool. It's a great program that CrossFit Detroit does, and I would highly recommend it," Koehler said.

Dave Finlay, CAPABLE Director and owner and head coach at CrossFit in the D, said the cause is one everyone can connect with.

"I think everybody should be able to donate at least a few dollars to a program like this because every single person knows somebody that's been affected by cancer. And we run a fantastic program that is well worth every donated dollar," Finlay said.

The CAPABLE Program runs year-round. For more information and to donate, visit https://www.teamcapable.org/

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