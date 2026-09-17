DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A beloved Detroit deli is making a comeback.

Hygrade Deli on Michigan Avenue is targeting a reopening before the end of October under new ownership, more than nine months after it closed its doors.

7 Action News reporter Demetrios Sanders has the story in the video below:

Iconic Detroit deli near Corktown plans to reopen under new ownership this fall

Kimberly Lambert, owner of the neighboring Mike's Famous Ham Place, purchased the 71-year-old deli after it was placed under a court-appointed receivership following its closure last December.

"It's just all falling back in place — and everyone's excited. The support has been amazing," Lambert said.

The deli, located at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Street, has been a lunchtime staple since 1955, known for its piled-high corned beef sandwiches.

To prepare for the reopening, the building is undergoing brick and interior work, and the painted sign on the side of the building will be redone.

"They're going to power wash it, they're going to tuckpoint it, and then we have company coming in to repaint the sign," Lambert said.

The menu will stay mostly the same, but hours will be extended to 7 p.m. Lambert also says some former employees and the previous owner will return to help with the reopening.

Lambert says the proximity of her two businesses had already created a natural connection between their customers.

"People would come in and say, 'Hey I'm getting corned beef, can I bring it in?' They want ham. You know, you kind of crossed. And when they closed it was just us, we're the lone soldier down here," Lambert said.

For Linda Holmes, who worked at Hygrade Deli for nearly 40 years, the reopening is personal.

"It meant everything to me. It was like my second home," Holmes said.

Holmes says the deli was more than just a place to eat — it was a gathering place for the community.

"It was like a family. When people come in, everyone knows their names. I knew what they wanted before they even knew what they wanted," Holmes said.

She also credits the consistency of the food for keeping customers coming back.

"The corned beef. No matter how high it got or whatever, he always made sure it was the same," Holmes said.

Long-time customer Jerry Gardner says he is looking forward to the return.

"I'm glad they will open," Gardner said.

Holmes summed up the sentiment of many in the community.

"Look out, baby. We're coming back, we're coming home," Holmes said.

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