DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police honored fallen officer Loren Courts and his family with a vigil.

Hundreds gathered at the second precinct where Courts served for 5 years. His funeral is planned for next week. He died July 6th after responding to a 911 call of shots fired.

There were tears, laughter, lots of prayer, and reflection at the vigil. Officer Courts was described as a consummate professional and having a calming presence at the second precinct.

“Though you are missed, you will never be forgotten. July 6th, 2022 made my heart feel rotten," neighborhood police officer Errol Franklin read a poem he wrote.

“Father in the name of Jesus, let there be peace beyond measure. Thank you for Loren Courts who still is a treasure," he read.

Franklin said his heart sank when he received the text message July 6th about his colleague's untimely death.

“It was just devastating," he said.

Franklin titled his poem Officer Needs Assistance and said he can relate after being ambushed himself.

“Some people start shooting at us. We took cover. I know that feelin’," Franklin recalled.

It's a feeling Franklin is fortunate he lived to speak on. Now he’s a voice for a fallen comrade, alongside the chief and so many others in blue from his DPD family.

Officer Courts' brother, Larry, also took to the podium. He said, July 6th he lost his best friend.

“It’s gone be hard moving forward," Larry Courts said.

"Thank you to everybody," he said of the support.

An annual jazz concert took place after the vigil. During the vigil, it was announced that the concert will be named after Officer Courts to help keep his memory alive.