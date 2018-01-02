Judge Vonda Evans: Feds say I'm not a target of corruption probe

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Detroit judge whose name surfaced as part of an ongoing public corruption probe says the feds have cleared her of any wrongdoing.

In a statement, an attorney for Wayne County Third Circuit Court Judge Vonda Evans said the U.S. Attorney's office confirmed Evans is not a target of the federal probe into Detroit towing contracts that has already led to several guilty pleas.

Evans' name, along with a number of other elected officials, first surfaced in December when documents were accidentally unsealed in federal court naming a number of individuals that were considered "target subjects" of the probe, but had not been charged.

A statement by Evans' attorney Todd Perkins is below: