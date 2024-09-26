Judge who handcuffed sleepy teen back on the job, in traffic court

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Judge Kenneth King was off the bench for about 5 weeks at 36th District Court after having a sleepy teen placed in handcuffs and a jail jumpsuit.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Detroit judge scolds teen during court field trip, places her in jail uniform

Chief Judge William McConico's office confirmed King is back on the job. But instead of presiding over criminal cases, King is in traffic court.

7 News Detroit spoke with Latoreya Hill in August after her 15-year-old daughter, Eva Goodman, was placed in handcuffs and a jail jumpsuit. The judge punished Goodman for falling asleep during a field trip inside his courtroom.

On August 15th, Chief Judge William McConico removed King from the court’s docket and had him undergo social and emotional training.

Today, 7 News Detroit called Fieger Law which is representing Hill and her daughter in a civil suit against King. Fieger Law said “no comment” when asked about the judge returning to the bench now that he’s completed training with pay.

7 News Detroit spoke to Detroiters outside the courthouse and asked if five weeks plus the transfer to traffic court goes far enough.

Desmond Horton said he believes the judge should receive "jail time."

"You did something that was not supposed to be done,” he said of the judge.

Another gentleman, Bobby said, “It should have been indefinite until we figure something else out.”

Danyelle Criss said, “If you can’t make that type of appropriate situation when it comes to a child, how can I trust you to handle appropriate situations in any other court case? If there’s anybody make some type of slight towards you, will you just abuse your power again? Did you learn your lesson?"

She added, "Did you feel any type of remorse you put that child through?"

Judge King declined an interview. However, his attorney Todd Perkins said King is a good judge who's served the community well.

“The type of guy that he is, he would love to have a conversation. But the type of lawyer that I am, that conversation is not going to happen while there’s pending litigation," Perkins explained.

When asked if the five week removal went far enough, Perkins replied, "Sometimes, I think the court wants to make sure that everyone knows that we take these allegations very seriously. I think judge King wants everyone to know that he takes these things very seriously."

He continued, "And not to necessarily state a position. We’ll state our position as it relates to that in the filings in the court, and when we do file, it’ll be public record when we do file. But we do believe we have a very valid position to defend. We intend to vigorously and aggressively defend that position.”

The chief judge's assistant said right now he's filling in but next week he starts his own traffic docket.