Jury convicts Jaylin Brazier of killing Zion Foster, tampering with evidence

(WXYZ) — The 25-year-old step-cousin of Eastpointe teen Zion Foster has been found guilty of her murder.

Jaylin Omar Brazier was convicted of charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the case.

The 17-year-old's body has never been found.

What exactly happened in Brazier's home the night of Jan. 4, 2022, is what investigators have tried to figure out.

VIDEO: Prison phone calls, more interrogation tapes highlight day 4 of Brazier murder trial

Police say on January 4, 2022, Zion Foster left her home in Eastpointe and never returned.

Police believed early on that Brazier was responsible for her death. Police say after initially lying, Brazier later confessed that the two got high and he panicked after claiming Foster suddenly stopped breathing.

He reportedly said he threw her in a dumpster, prompting a months-long search by DPD at a Macomb County dump site. Foster's body was never recovered.

Brazier was initially sentenced to 23 months after being charged with lying to police in connection to Foster’s disappearance. He was released in January of 2023 after serving 10 months.

During testimony, the jury viewed videotapes of Brazier’s interrogations with police.

In an interrogation on Jan. 20, 2022, Brazier claimed he and Foster did LSD and smoked marijuana the night of her disappearance. He said she must have had a bad reaction to it.

Then in another interrogation in October 2022, he said he had lied about the LSD and that they'd only smoked marijuana.

Brazier told detectives that Foster became unresponsive after they smoked marijuana at his home for about an hour.

During day two of testimony, the prosecution played his confession tape. During the confession, Brazier told Detroit and Eastpointe police detectives that he panicked and disposed of Zion's body in a dumpster.

VIDEO: Zion Foster's mother testifies at murder trial:

The interview took place Jan. 19, 2022. That's 15 days after Foster's disappearance, which is the night the two hung out together.

In the two weeks leading up to the confession, investigators said Brazier changed his story. At one point, he claimed he hadn't seen her in a long while.

A total of 32 witnesses testified in the case. Brazier was not among them. Instead, he maintained his right to remain silent.

Brazier will be sentenced June 3.

