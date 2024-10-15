Kelley Park on Detroit's west side has transformed into a community pillar

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new space designed with the community in mind is now open for recreation on Detroit's west side. It features everything from swing sets to exercise equipment, as well as the only dog park in the community.

It took about two years and $750,000 for the new and improved Kelley Park to be completely finished, equipped with:



A horseshoe pit

Exercise equipment

A playground

1 Full-size basketball court and a half-court

A pavilion

A dog park

This brand-new dog park is the first of its kind on the west side, and its existence was a passion project for Wayne County Commissioner, Monique Baker McCormick.

She says it's her goal for the west side to be a 'walking community', so it's important to have amenities like those seen at Kelley Park available to the public.

"In this whole entire northwest Detroit, we didn't have a dog park, so it was time," says Commissioner McCormick.

Becki Kenderes lives in the neighborhood. She says she's excited there's space for her whole family to enjoy, "It's a place that I can go with my kid when she's a little bit older to enjoy the playground and, also, bring the dogs to have some time in the dog park."

Neighbor Kay Davis agrees. She and her husband like to walk for exercise. Kay says they used to have to walk over to Rosedale Park to get a walk in, but not anymore.

"But now that this is here, we can walk, but we can just walk around here as many times as we like," she says.