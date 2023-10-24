Large, colorful mural brightens neighborhood on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The neighborhood on Detroit's east side that Joseph Hunter and his wife live in looks very different from the place they moved into over 50 years ago when it was hard for the retired auto worker to even find a place to park.

"I couldn't park in front of my own house," said Hunter.

Now the neighborhood near Jefferson Avenue and Lakewood has more vacant lots than homes, but a new mural on the side of an old building is bringing a bit of warmth.

"I wanted to portray people that were restoring the land and cultivating crops and bettering our community," said Nicole Macdonald, the artist who designed and painted the mural in less than two months.

"I knew it was going to be something beautiful because I heard about all the murals that was going up in Detroit," said Hunter. "I knew it was going to be something good."

The mural is the 200th one that is part of the City of Detroit's City Walls Program. And the Office of Arts, Culture, and Entrepreneurship is looking for artists to paint another 200 murals across the city.

To find out more about the program, you can call (313) 542-2171. You can also send an email to citywalls@detroitmi.gov or click here to visit their website.

