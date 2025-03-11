Lawsuit alleges physical and sexual abuse at now-closed Detroit Behavioral Institute

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit business once designated a center for rehabilitation for troubled youths is now accused of allowing a culture of physical and sexual abuse.

Detroit Behavioral Institute closed in 2022, but today, new claims are emerging.

At a press conference, I heard from an alleged survivor who is speaking out.

“I’m fighting for justice. We will be heard, and it’s not just about us,” the woman says.

Speaking publicly for the first time, the young woman attorneys are identifying as Jane Doe called out a place she says allowed for both trust and innocence to be stolen from kids.

“I’m coming for you,” she says. “We are shutting you down. You are not going to get away from your crimes. I promise you that.”

The lawsuit just filed makes allegations against the now-closed Detroit Behavioral Institute on John R., a place attorneys say was behind systemic child sexual abuse.

The facility in Detroit’s Midtown, a place intended for youth assistance for those battling substance abuse and behavioral issues, instead allegedly subjected more than 40 alleged victims to threats and punishment.

“This morning, we filed a lawsuit in Wayne County for 3 Jane Does sexually abused at DBI,” says attorney Parker Stinar. “More than a decade of reports made to state and law enforcement. Sexual abuse at DBI.”

Stinar says victims who already had a troubled past were sent there from out of state only to be further traumatized.

After calling the parent company Acadia Healthcare, I received a call back telling me a statement would be sent to me shortly to address the lawsuit…

Soon after, the following statement arrived:

The well-being of all patients is of the utmost importance to Acadia Healthcare and its affiliated facilities. We take these allegations seriously. While we can’t comment on specific allegations and patient situations due to privacy regulations, the picture being painted of Acadia and the quality of care provided by our facilities is inaccurate. We intend to defend this case vigorously.

As for the message being shared by those now filing the suit, they tell us they feel it's crucial to raise awareness about how long the alleged incidents date back.

“For nearly a decade after numerous complaints and investigations, DBI continued to profit off these vulnerable individuals despite known physical and sexual abuse,” Stinar says.

“There were staff members that knew about the abuse that wasn’t saying anything and going back home taking this to their own kids. So, it’s not just about kids that’s locked up. It’s about kids around the world,” the victim who is speaking out says.

As of now, there have been no criminal charges.