Lies involving carjackings prompt Detroit Police to urge truthfulness to avoid false felony reporting charge

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "If we find out that you lied about being carjacked, we will submit a warrant for you for lying - making a false felony report," said Detroit Police Lieutenant Dana Russell who heads up the Commercial Auto Theft Section (CATS).

Despite carjacking cases in the city being down over 27 percent, year-to-date, Lt. Russell said a number of people have falsely claimed to have been carjacked in hopes of pushing police to quickly recover their vehicle when the person actually left their vehicle running, unattended, or loaned their vehicle to someone who hasn't returned it, or the person was in their own vehicle with a friend but got out and that friend then took the vehicle.

"That's not a carjacking," Lt. Russell said. "That's unlawfully driving away in a motor vehicle."

Sometimes false reports of carjackings are made if someone has crashed a vehicle.

"Do not think that we don't care that your car was stolen. Just tell us the truth - that it was just stolen and not carjacked, she added.

When there is any report of a carjacking, even overnight, Lt. Russell said investigators are called in from their homes to begin investigating with resources that they would not need to use if it was not an actual carjacking.

Detroit Police Sergeant Otha Craighead said, to some people, filing a false felony report may "seem like a good idea at the time, but don't do it."

Carlee Russell may soon face criminal charges after she seemingly vanished after calling 911 to report seeing a child wandering near a freeway in Alabama. She later admitted it was all a lie. It's a case that captured national headlines and it's still unclear what was Russell's motivation for fabricating such an elaborate hoax.

"You're going to be prosecuted and that's what people don't understand," said Sgt. Craighead.

Click on the video to hear DPD's warning to anyone who may consider making a false claim of a carjacking.

