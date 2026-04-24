Lions fans at Ford Field express support for day 1 draft selection

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A few thousand season ticket holders gathered at Ford Field to watch the first round of the NFL Draft, expressing optimism for the new offensive line pick and for the upcoming season.

Watch Brett Kast's video report:

Lions fans pack Ford Field for first night of the draft

Walking through the concourse, it almost felt like a game day as fans expressed excitement for the upcoming season and the new addition to the team.

"You know, I think the guy has a good potential, it's what we needed on the team," Anthony Heinzman said.

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Many fans view the pick with optimism, noting it fills a need on the offensive line.

"I like the pick, you know I was good with either side of the ball in the trenches," Previn Martin said. "We know that our offensive line was not what our standards are, and I think that's where they're trying to get to."

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"I'm happy with the pick. With Taylor Decker’s departure, we needed a tackle desperately," Taylor Monacelli said.

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Ali Barri is an immigrant to Detroit and was on the season ticket waitlist for years, but he has been a Lions fan even longer. This will be his first year having season tickets.

"I didn't even know football existed. The first thing I ever seen when I landed in America was Barry Sanders taking off, and I was in love ever since," Barri said. “Nothing beats the fans, nothing beats the environment we have in Detroit."

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Every fan at the event has a story of the ups and downs of being a Lions fan, but in the midst of a resurgence, there remains optimism for what lies ahead.

"Super excited, I hope we go all the way this time," Karen Barner said.

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