Loved ones of Robert 'Bobby' Ellis demands justice 9 years after brutal death

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The burned body of 69-year-old Bobby Ellis was found at a home on Detroit’s west side nine years ago, two days before Christmas. His family believes his case can be solved and is once again asking for help with new information.

Robert “Bobby” Ellis’ sister Linda spoke out at a press conference Friday after driving hours from out of state to try to get answers about her brother’s murder.

"We're not looking for closure. After nine years, we want justice," said Ellis.

It's not the first time she stood in front of cameras to plea for help.

"I made up in my mind it didn't make sense for us to be sad, so we're here to flip this thing around on our side," said Ellis.

Bobby's body was found on Dec. 23, 2015. He had been shot and set on fire at his own rental property on Archdale and 7 Mile.

"It’s never too late to call in a tip. It’s never too late to realize that life is precious,” said Ellis.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Call 1-800 SPEAK UP. All tips are anonymous.

"We have the numbers and the time to prove what we say. In the last 6 years, we've taken over 46,000 anonymous tips from Southeast Michigan regarding crime. Not one of those tipsters have been identified," explained President and CEO Dan DiBardino.

