Man living in church to avoid deportation away from sick wife asks president for help

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Southgate man says he was given an impossible choice. He was ordered to follow the law and leave the United States for Albania on January 25th, but doing so meant he had to leave his seriously ill wife who relies on him for her care. Then a church offered to give them sanctuary, knowing ICE has a policy in most cases of making arrests in churches.

For two weeks now Flora and Ded Rranzburgaj have been living in a makeshift apartment in the Central United Methodist Church in Detroit.

In the apartment, Ded says he is doing what he did at his Southgate home. He is caring for his sick wife. Multiple Sclerosis and a stroke have left Flora wheelchair bound and weak.

“Just him take care of me for everything. For shower, to change clothes. for food, for everything,” said Flora.

She said she can’t take care of herself and fears the deportation of her husband will amount to a death sentence for her. They have two sons. One is in college. The other is 15-years-old and in high school. They help take care of her while her husband previously worked to pay for her medical care and the family’s needs. Without him, there will be no income to cover her medical care.

ICE says Ded is a fugitive.

“In October 2017, ICE allowed Mr. Rranxburgaj to remain free from custody while making preparations for his departure pursuant to the judge’s order, which he had satisfactorily done. He was again instructed to report to ICE, but did not report as instructed. He is currently considered an ICE fugitive,” read a statement.

Ded and Flora say they came to America after fleeing the persecution of Catholics in Albania.

By the time a judge heard his case for asylum political conditions in Albania improved, so he was turned down. His attorney says he, Flora, and their two sons were allowed to stay together for humanitarian reasons because Flora was sick. Then in October ICE said it would no longer allow a humanitarian exception for Ded.

“It is no choice,” said Ded. “I have to be with her.”

The government isn’t deporting Flora- because doctors say she can’t go on a plane. She is simply too sick.

“President, please help me,” said Flora.

As the president prepares to speak about his immigration policy, this couple wants their story heard.

“I hope it fixes something for the people,” said Ded.