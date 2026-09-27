Mass shooting in Detroit tied to 'cellphone' dispute, community details violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three people are dead and four others were injured after a fight turned deadly at a home on Detroit's west side near Prest Street and Eaton Avenue.

Community Violence Intervention leaders say the dispute may have started over a cellphone.

Detroit police say a ShotSpotter alert came in just after 7:20 a.m. Sunday, followed by a 911 call. Officers arrived within four minutes and found three men with fatal gunshot wounds. Four other victims — two men and two women — were taken to hospitals privately with non-life-threatening injuries.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report below:

3 dead, 4 injured in Detroit west side shooting tied to cellphone dispute

Community Violence Intervention leader Tamara Smith said the outcome of the dispute was preventable.

"This is a mass shooting that has occurred over something simple: a cellphone. We have three fatalities, four non-fatal injuries, but a total of seven because of a cellphone," Smith said.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison described how the violence unfolded.

"A fight occurred, an altercation occurred and as a result, individuals decided to settle it with gun violence," Bettison said.

One of the victims has been identified by family as 45-year-old Ansley Harris Jr. His cousin, Janelle Harris, said she had seen him just days before he was killed.

"I love him. You need anything, he was like, he good," Janelle Harris said.

Family-provided photo An undated courtesy photo of Ansley Harris Jr.

Janelle Harris said the family is committed to honoring him.

"Ansley, we love you. And we're going to send you away, beautiful," she said.

Neighbors say trouble had been brewing at the home before Sunday's shooting. A resident, who asked to be identified only as Alex and not to be shown on camera out of fear of retaliation, described what he had observed in the days leading up to the shooting.

"Early morning, loud noise, lots of cars, lots of people coming in and out, a lot of fighting," he said.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison, Mayor Mary Sheffield and other leaders provide information in the video below:

Detroit police chief and leaders speak after mass shooting

Alex said the situation had been escalating for at least two days and that neighbors had already contacted authorities.

"The last two days, it's been an issue and a lot of us have called," Alex said.

During a press conference, Bettison said investigators believe the home was operating as an after-hours location, telling reporters to imagine a strip club. He said the address had a history of calls for service.

"Since the beginning of this year, we have had seven calls for service to this address. I will let you know that I also had an investigation into this address as well," the chief said.

Alex said he was sitting on his porch Sunday morning when he heard the situation escalating before the shooting began.

"I heard screaming between a number of women, it sounded like, and then louder, louder and then it became threats — so I'm gonna kill you, I'm gonna shoot you, this and that," he said.

Alex said he then heard approximately 12 gunshots fired in rapid succession.

"I heard maybe 12. It was one after the other real quick," he said.

Smith said the loss of life was unnecessary.

"Physical violence happens. Gun violence does not have to show up. This could have been handled in a completely different way when people could have went home," Smith said.

Police say they have leads but do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

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