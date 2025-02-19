Mechanic shares how cars damaged in southwest Detroit water main break can be salvaged

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Before residents impacted by flooding in southwest Detroit try to start their cars again, a local mechanic is sharing why that might not be a good idea just yet.

Andrew, a southwest Detroit resident, is recalling the moments when flood water quickly rose on his street, leaving parts of his vehicle underwater.

“It just kept filling up, and there was really nothing more than you can do,” Andrew said.

Some of his doors are still frozen shut as he figures out his next steps.

“That’s all I have, and now I’m not able to get to work because my car’s not working,” Andrew said.

Butch Hood is the owner of Hood’s Car Care Clinic on the city’s west side. He said the height of the water on each street in southwest Detroit will determine if any of the vehicles impacted by the flood can be salvaged.

“If it’s just from the floor down, we should be able to save it. If it goes up to where the door is, it’s pretty much over,” Hood said.

Hood is urging residents in the area to not start their car, as doing so can make it irreparable.

“What happens is water goes under the fender, and as you drive, it goes up, but it goes up into the air filter. The moment it hits the air filter, that water is sucked into the engine, and it dies immediately,” Hood said.

In this case, ice is also a concern, as it can damage electrical components.

Hood said taking a few steps could save a vehicle.

“Tow that car to some place and let it thaw out. Give it a day or two,” he said.

From there, a mechanic should take out the air filter and spark plugs.

Hood added that paying for repairs is less costly than having to buy a new car.

“It depends, but, on an average, $500 to $1000 should get it running, if you don’t start it in that condition,” Hood said.

He also said southwest residents should be cautious about mildew or mold that could build up in a car’s interior.

