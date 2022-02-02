Metro Detroit residents stock up on essentials as snowstorm approaches

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Residents across metro Detroit are gearing up for what is likely to be the biggest snowstorm in seven years.

Many stores are seeing an influx of customers, from picking up items for their kitchen to products that will help clear up driveways filled with snow.

"I’m stocking up on my snacks and staples," said Donna Norton who was out shopping.

Norton, a frequent shopper at the Holiday Market, says all her favorite items are in stock. She didn’t notice any price hikes but is going in with a mindset of expecting the worst, hoping for the best.

"For the two days that we are snowed in, my belly will be full," Norton said.

Milk, eggs and canned food are in demand but when asked about the hottest-selling item, the owner of Holiday Market Thomas Violanti says, "Well, of course alcohol. We are seeing a big influx at the alcohol and snack aisles," Violanti said.

According to Violanti, there is enough for everyone, but he still recommends buying as early as possible.

"I think we are going to be OK in the long term and not to panic," Violanti said.

But when it comes to snowstorms, food is not the only thing on Paul Cader's mind.

"We’ve got all the shovels ready, gas in our snowblowers," said Cader who was shopping at Gray and Son True Value Hardware.

Cader lives in Taylor but comes to Gray and Sons in Detroit for all his hardware needs, including salt.

"All the other stores are pretty packed today and I know Dave would have it,"Cader said.

David Levinson is the owner of the store, and he can’t stress enough to stock up on salt, melting products, shovels and car care items.

"This year has been extremely challenging because of supply issues. I can’t go and get a shovel from anyone right now, salt is right behind that," Levinson said.

Levinson says one of the reasons behind limited supply is that most stores didn’t have a need to stock up as it's been some time since Michigan experienced a severe storm system.

"Shovels are gone, snowblowers are gone, they probably get them back in production in the summer," Levinson said.

But in the meantime, David has a pro tip for all the salt shoppers.

"If you have new concrete, new wood, you get the calcium magnesium chlorides. They melt to a lower temperature, and they are a lot easier on the surface," Levinson said.

