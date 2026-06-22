Minock Park Place opens in northwest Detroit with affordable senior housing and commercial space

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A $20 million development is bringing new housing and business opportunities to northwest Detroit.

Leaders in the Grandmont-Rosedale neighborhood celebrated the opening of Minock Park Place Monday at the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Minock Street — the former site of a vacant IHOP restaurant.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report below:

Grand opening held at Minock Park Place

The mixed-use development features 42 affordable apartments for seniors ages 55 and up, along with 5,400 square feet of commercial space.

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Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said the housing addresses a critical need.

"As we've heard, a lot of seniors want to end up eventually leaving Detroit because they can't find affordable places to live. So to have this in the heart of a neighborhood, Grandmont-Rosedale, to see the many partners here to celebrate a vacant site that was vacant for years now turned into a place of opportunity and housing for our seniors means a lot to our city," Sheffield said.

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Mike Randall, executive director of the Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation, said the corridor is deserving of the investment.

"There's no reason our corridor should not be envy of Michigan, Southeast Michigan, the region," Randall said.

The commercial space will welcome a new sit-down Mexican restaurant, a Pilates studio and a fragrance wellness brand. Sydney Noble, founder and CEO of The Noble Brand, said the development holds personal significance.

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"I have a special tie to this neighborhood, I grew up in this neighborhood," Noble said. "I am elated to be a part of the senior housing unit, providing wellness resources for seniors, for those who have mobility limitations."

Resident Majowl Keith said the location offers everyday convenience.

"We have the plaza down the street. Everything is right in vicinity. And then we're on the bus line. You can go right down Grand River and go to Meijer," Keith said.

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Residents are expected to begin moving in in early July, with the commercial space set to open during the first quarter of next year.

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