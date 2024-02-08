Mother desperate for someone to help find killer, 'My son didn't deserve this. He was only 11 years old'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Latresa Mines could have never imagined herself, standing at the corner of Beaconsfield and Courville on Detroit's east side putting up Crime Stoppers posters, because her young son had been killed.

"I don't know what to do. I feel lost. I feel like I failed my son," Mines said, hoping that someone will help her family get the answers they need and the justice her 11-year-old son Latrelle deserves.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward to the person who calls in an anonymous tip that just leads to an arrest in the case.

On the evening of January 7, 2024, Latrelle and his cousins, ages 12 and 13, were roller skating when someone opened fire from a block away, striking Latrelle.

"They tried to take off and run but they fell down and Latrelle was yelling that he had been shot," his mother said. "I went to the hospital and he was in surgery. He never made it out of surgery."

Latrelle's grandmother, Evette Mines, talked about the frustration on top of their heartache. "It's devastating. People know what's going on and ain't nobody saying anything about it. And it's real bad when a kid can't even be outside playing without getting killed or hurt and ain't nobody saying anything. That's the most difficult thing about it."

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587).

Latrelle's mother's eyes filled with tears as she talked about never being able to see her son play with his little sister again. "You would think someone would speak up when they see it's an 11-year-old kid but they haven't."

