DETROIT (WXYZ) — Neighbors and advocates on Detroit's west side are continuing to sound the alarm over dogs being abandoned — and their bodies dumped — at Rouge Park, saying the problem has grown since it drew attention last year.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Neighbors demand action as dog dumping at Detroit's Rouge Park continues to grow

Ricky Vendramini and Ronald Williams are a common sight at the park. The two friends regularly search the grounds for abandoned dogs, often finding them in poor condition.

"Almost every (dog) I've gotten out of here has had some type of intestinal issue and we've got to give them special medication," Vendramini said.

In some cases, the dogs are no longer alive when they are found.

"It's hard. I get emotional because I feel bad for the dog," Vendramini said.

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Despite increased attention on the issue, both men say the situation is not improving.

"I personally think it's getting worse," Williams said.

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"It's a very, very big issue. It's like every other day, we're finding a dead dog around here," Vendramini said.

Williams noted the problem is not always visible to the public.

"It's more of a hidden problem in the winter months, but in the summer, it's changed," Williams said.

Watch our coverage from July 2025 on the issue below:

Abandoned dogs at Detroit's Rouge Park raise concerns as residents seek solutions

The ongoing crisis has prompted calls for Detroit city leaders to take stronger action. Vendramini said he wants to see more resources deployed at the park.

"Put more cameras in here and maybe have security," Vendramini said.

Crystal Perkins, director of Detroit's General Services Department, said the city is aware of the problem and is actively working to address it.

"We have been doing our research. We're working with our internal departments to stop this and catch whoever's doing it," Perkins said.

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Perkins said her department is collaborating with Detroit police on increased enforcement. She also confirmed that cameras are being added to a portion of Rouge Park.

"To monitor activity, not just the dumping of the dogs, but all activity in this area of the park," Perkins said.

Both advocates and city officials have a message for anyone considering leaving a dog at the park.

"It's an evil thing to do and you shouldn't dump dogs down here dead or alive," Vendramini said.

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Perkins urged residents who can no longer care for a pet to seek help rather than abandon the animal.

"If you have an animal you can no longer care for, give us a call. We'll take in your animal. Call the Michigan Humane Society," Perkins said.

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