New $20M development brings senior housing, restaurant to Detroit's Grandmont-Rosedale area

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new $20 million development is bringing affordable senior housing and commercial space, including a new sit-down restaurant to Detroit’s Grandmont-Rosedale neighborhood.

Minock Park Place is currently under construction at the intersection of Minock Street and Grand River Avenue, a property that sat vacant for years. The project includes 42 affordable senior housing units and 5,400 square feet of commercial space.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report below:

A first look at massive development in northwest Detroit

Mike Randall, executive director of the Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation, said building up the Grand River Avenue corridor is crucial.

"Grand River is kind of like the downtown of Grandmont Rosedale, right?" Randall said.

The senior housing units are designed to diversify the neighborhood's living options.

"Individuals might want to age in place and they may not want a large single-family house. What Minock Park Place does is provide an additional housing opportunity for them to be able to downsize and stay in the community," Randall said.

Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation

More than half of the commercial space will be dedicated to Calixto Mexican Grill. Randall said this brings a full-service sit-down restaurant to a community in need of one.

"Individuals that want to have a different type of dining experience, a family friendly dining experience, they may leave the Grandmont Rosedale community to experience that," Randall said. "And so it's really essential that we create these experiences."

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Enrique Aquino, owner of Calixto Mexican Grill, grew up in Mexico City and said cooking brings him close to home.

"Cooking it not only connects you with the people that you love but also with the culture," Aquino said.

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Aquino opened his first brick-and-mortar Calixto Mexican Grill in Livonia. The Minock Park Place location will be his second.

"I see what's going on not only with the building but with the community itself, so I'm very excited," Aquino said. "I mean, this is one of the dreams, right?"

The senior housing is expected to open this summer, with the commercial space being completed in late 2026 or early 2027.

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Randall also said that GRDC is committed to subsidizing their commercial space for entrepreneurs.

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