New Chandler Park Fieldhouse in Detroit shown off as construction continues

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Residents of Detroit are getting a preview of the new Chandler Park Fieldhouse, a state-of-the-art facility that is set to transform community sports and recreational activities.

While the fieldhouse is not yet open to the public, construction is approximately 75% complete on the $14 million project, which has been funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

Local Chandler Park residents are already excited about the upcoming fieldhouse, which boasts an impressive 130,000 square feet of space and a striking 92-foot dome. This indoor fieldhouse will offer year-round training and practice opportunities for a variety of sports, including soccer, football, lacrosse, basketball, volleyball, and pickleball.

Anne Marie Lambert lives near Chandler Park and expressed her enthusiasm for the transformation, “It was pretty incredible to watch the transformation so quickly.”

Meanwhile, Ken Cooper, who grew up in the Chandler Park neighborhood, shared his love for the project, saying, “I love it. I love it.”

For those driving by Chandler Park, the striking white dome has certainly caught attention.

“Now the kids in Detroit can use this football field year-round,” said Larry Brinker Jr., CEO of Brinker, who was in charge of the building process.

The facility aims to provide a much-needed space for community members on the east side of the city.

LaJuan Counts, Group Executive for Construction and Building Operations with the City of Detroit, highlighted the planning that went into creating this facility.

“There was a lot of work that took place before the dome actually went up, and to be able to see the dome in place really does have the community excited about this facility opening,” Counts says.

While residents are largely supportive of the new fieldhouse, some have mixed feelings about the changes.

Lambert noted, “I am of two opinions; I think it's great if it is being utilized by the community, but it is kind of sad to lose that sight line.”

In contrast, Cooper, who frequents the outdoor gym at Chandler Park, expressed his excitement about the new facility.

“It only makes us better. I can go inside and get everything done; I've got my inside gym now,” he says.

The Chandler Park Fieldhouse is set to officially open its doors in June 2025.

