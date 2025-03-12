New owner of Detroit gas station some say is hub for violence promises changes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A troubled and controversial Detroit gas station is preparing to reopen under a new owner who is promising changes at the station, which many say has been a hub for violence in the area.

The boarded-up door open and the construction happening at the gas station on 6 Mile and McNichols say a lot about the change the new owner, Nassar Beydoun, is promising to the community.

In 2023, the gas station shut down for operating without a license after a triple shooting that claimed the life of a man and injured two others.

In 2024, the family of 38-year-old Tony Williams told us he was fleeing a clerk who was shooting at him and jumped onto the Lodge to escape. He died from his injuries.

Detroit gas station shut down after another shooting allegedly involving a clerk

In February, 7 News Detroit talked to neighbors as they learned it would be reopened.



Community braces for what's next as shut down Detroit gas station gets green light to reopen

Beydoun has already started work to gut the building and remodel the entire station, a big task. The task of building community trust after the previous owner lost it may be even bigger.

"We understood, you know, the gravity and how big of a task it would be," said Beydoun.

Beydoun says that's the priority.

"This isn't the gas station, you know that two people needlessly died in, this is a gas station that's gonna work to serve the community," said Beydoun.

It's been almost three months since 7 News Detroit was with Detroit police as they shut down the gas station off McNichols near the Lodge for the second time after a clerk allegedly shot at a suspected shoplifter, leading to his death.

"Nothing that somebody can do is worth a human's life," said Beydoun.

It's why his plan is to operate the station completely differently and be accountable to the community.

"I think that it only makes sense that if you're doing business in the community, not only are you accountable to the community but you're investing in the community, you're supporting the community you're, you know, supporting the churches, the kids leagues, whatever you can do to be a good steward and help the community," said Beydoun.

He's run for U.S. Senate, led the Arab American Chamber of Commerce, and has been a business leader in metro Detroit for decades.

"This makes sense for me because this is my neighborhood. I've been in this neighborhood and investing in this neighborhood for over 25 years. I own the gas station about a half a mile away from here, and when the tragedy struck here, I understood how the community felt. I understood what needed to be done to make sure that you know people in this neighborhood feel safe coming and shopping at this gas station, so that's why we decided to take on this challenge and take over the gas station and make it something that the community can be very proud of," said Beydoun.

Beydoun has already started the work— meeting with city leaders and people in the community like the Shultz Community and Economic Development Council.

"We have been attempting to bring a community voice in how the reopening of this gas station is going to happen," said Jeff Wafer, Vice President, Shultz Community and Economic Development Council.

They're working on a community partnership agreement for Beydoun to agree to and getting ready for the next meeting on April 5th at Strategic Community Partners from 11 am to 1 pm to sort out the details.

"The community wants a safe operation where people can feel safe, respected, and honored to come into this establishment," said Wafer.

The community is welcome to attend and share their input.

"I want to see an owner that respects the people in this community," said Eddie S. He's lived near the station for 17 years.

A big voice in the conversation—New Era Detroit says, while the the push for accountability should continue.

"The people have to decide whether or not they want to support this business moving forward or not. Our job is done. We don't have the new owner here, but as a community, we really got to put ourselves in a position to say what we want in our community and what we don't want in this community," said Zeek Williams.

The plan is to open the station in 30 days and continue meetings and construction in the meantime. Beydoun says fresh food will be served, and the station will be clean.

"Your customers are basically, you know, what make or break you, and my philosophy has always been that I won't sell anything to anybody's kids that I won't sell to my own kids," said Beydoun.

