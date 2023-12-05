Nursing home workers in Detroit hold informational picket, saying company is offering 'poverty pay'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Orchards at Northwest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is one of nearly a dozen locations of The Orchards in Michigan.

But the Northwest facility is located in Detroit and some of its workers said they are among the company's lowest-paid employees and that their pay is not even on par with other nursing facilities in the area.

"You can go to McDonald's, Target, wherever, and make more money than you make inside of this nursing home," said Dian Palmer, who is serving as the chief negotiator for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) members in Detroit as they work to negotiate a new contract.

Tuesday afternoon, SEIU members held an informational picket to protest the pay they said is unfairly low.

"No poverty pay in our community," read the signs being held as workers picketed up and down the block on Hubbell Avenue outside the nursing center.

Alese Clarke, a certified nursing assistant, said she makes $14.50 an hour.

"We can never get an answer as to why our pay is lower than our competitors," Clark said.

Shernita Leonard, who is also a certified nursing assistant, said at some of the company's other locations that are not unionized, they're getting paid more.

"We're still at the table saying pay what we're worth.. don't just throw us pennies," said Leonard.

7 Action News reached out to management of The Orchards Northwest in Detroit but they have not responded to our request for comment.

Palmer said the owner of the company lives in New Jersey.

"I think that folks come from out of town. They come to Detroit. They open up a business in a sort of depressed areas and take advantage," Palmer said. "They know there's a guy here who's worked for 47 years and he makes $15.95 an hour."

