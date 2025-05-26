One dead, three injured in violent incident on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a violent incident that left one man dead and three others injured near Jayne Park on Detroit's east side.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. last night near Conant and East Davison streets, according to Detroit police.

Four male victims were involved in the violent encounter. Two men were shot, one fatally. Another man was stabbed, and a fourth man was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims, and the conditions of the three surviving men remain unknown.

Detroit police are currently searching for those responsible, but have limited information about the incident.

Unfortunately, police don't have anybody in custody. And, they have very few answers about what caused this violent incident on the city's east side.

This is an ongoing investigation. Detroit police are asking anyone with information to call the Detroit Police 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

