Outdoor workers brave the heat as temperatures rise across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — No matter the temperature, there are many jobs that take place outside, and regardless of the weather, it needs to get done.

Construction workers and first responders are some of those many brave men and women who are once again putting their duty first.

Before noon, Detroit Fire Department's Engine 60 located on the city's east side had already responded to two calls, a fire and a medical emergency. Lieutenant Keith Wise says the crew of 4 has to brave the heat while wearing gear weighing around a total of 75 pounds.

"Your core temperature increases tremendously, what we do is as soon as we get it off, we will take it off, and get hydrated," said Lieutenant Keith Wise, Engine 60 - Detroit Fire Department.

Working a 24-hour shift, the Engine 60 crew is one of many of the brave men and women working at the Detroit Fire Department during days with a heat advisory in effect.

"You know hopefully today be no worse than any other day. One advice, don’t overdo it," said Lieutenant Keith Wise, Engine 60 - Detroit Fire Department.

And firefighters are not the only ones out working in this heat. Construction and road crews are also in similar situations.

For instance, on southbound Telegraph from Michigan ave to I-94, an MDOT crew is busy pouring brand new curb and gutter. Department of Transportation Engineer Matt Hickman says road work is no easy feat.

"You are dealing with temperature, humidity, direct exposure to sunlight, you are dealing with the trucks that pull up, are pouring concrete, that are giving off heat as the concrete cures, when they are washing the trucks, they have dust and water that’s spraying, so there is air quality concerns as well," said Matt Hickman, Assistant Construction Engineer, Department of Transportation.

Matt’s got a team of 20 working from sun up to sun down and for him, safety remains the number one priority, especially today.

"We watch out for each other, we keep ice water on site, lots of foremen have refreshments on the back of the trucks for their guys, and we are constantly monitoring everybody. We work in close proximity with one another, so if we see some starting to get faint, or looking like they need a break, we just call it for a few minutes," said Matt Hickman, Assistant Construction Engineer, Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, back here at Engine 60, even with the mercury levels rising, Lieutenant Keith Wise says for Detroit Fire Department it is just a regular day, just extra safety measures.

"Everybody has extra clothing, we have 2 sets of gear, plenty of water. That’s the key thing, keep a bunch of water in you. If you get hot or fatigued or tired we try to watch out for each other," said Lieutenant Keith Wise, Engine 60 - Detroit Fire Department.

As for one of their top things to do to stay cool, on a hot sunny day.

"This evening we will probably cook out on a bbq or something, salad, fruit, we have watermelon which is a good source," said Lieutenant Keith Wise, Engine 60 - Detroit Fire Department

