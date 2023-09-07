Overdue inspections leave thousands of DTE natural gas customers at risk for service shutoff

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thousands of DTE natural gas customers are at risk of having their service shut off because they have not allowed DTE crews inside their homes to conduct inspections that the utility said are required by state and federal regulations.

"We don't want to shut your meter off. We want to just go in and do these 15-minute free checks and we'll be out of your hair," said DTE Vice President of Gas Operations Cedric Flowers.

The mandatory inspections are for natural gas meters that are located in the basements of older homes, located mostly in Detroit.

DTE said they have made several attempts via mail and email to set up a time to enter homes to conduct the inspections but there are still 18,000 customers who have not responded.

Sidney Lyons is one of them. "I didn't think that it was that serious, so I didn't respond to it," he told 7 Action News Thursday.

Lyons said he would have been shocked to find gas service to his home halted because he pays his bill every month and would have suspected a billing issue.

DTE said the inspections have nothing to do with billing matters and that they are only focused on making sure the meter is operating safely and correctly.

The utility company is currently upgrading older cast iron pipes and will ultimately be moving all natural gas meters currently located in basements to the exteriors of homes.

A gas meter located on a home's exterior is easily accessible in the event of an emergency.

"Ideally, we'll bring the meter outside at some point in the future, but what's important right now is to get your meter checked," said Flowers.

Once an urgent notice is placed on the door of a home, the customer has ten days to schedule the inspection or be at risk for shutoff.

Lyons has not yet received the new urgent notice but he said he's going to schedule the inspection as soon as possible to avoid losing his gas service or having to pay thousands of dollars to have it restored.

DTE said customers who fail to arrange an inspection will be responsible for up to $6,000 in costs to restore service because the shutoff process involves excavation.

"I'm going to make that call soon. I didn't think it was that serious but now that I know it is and I'll do what I need to do," said Lyons.

To contact DTE about scheduling an inspection, call (877) 853-9434.

