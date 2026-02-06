Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsRegionDetroit

Actions

Parks Old Style Bar-B-Q set to close after more than 60 years serving Detroit

The Beaubien Street restaurant has served Detroit's north end since 1964, becoming known for its signature vinegar-based sauce and traditional pit-cooked barbecue
Customers at Parks Old Style Bar-B-Q in Detroit are frustrated that the restaurant is on the verge of closing, but also because of problems they say are happening in the final days of their favorite eatery.
Long lines and frustrated customers as Detroit restaurant closes
Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After more than six decades of serving Detroit's north end, Parks Old Style Bar-B-Q on Beaubien Street is preparing to close this Sunday, barring a last-second miracle, according to staff.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Long lines and frustrated customers as Detroit restaurant closes

The iconic barbecue spot, which first opened in 1964, has become a neighborhood staple known for its no-frills classics cooked in a pit. The restaurant serves everything from rib tips to full slabs, but customers say the real star is the sauce.

"The sauce is what kills me, I swear. Just give me the sauce and bread, I'm good," Marki D said.

Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 6.07.16 PM.jpg

Geneva Malone praised the restaurant's signature flavor profile.

"It's that special vinegar taste, you can't beat it," Malone said.

Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 6.07.28 PM.jpg

For many customers, Parks represents decades of memories and tradition.

"I grew up on Parks Bar-B-Q," Andrianne Purifoy said. "Our BBQ and everything, this was the place to come. Like I said, I've been coming over 50 years now."

Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 6.06.49 PM.jpg

Staff say the business is closing due to factors including declining traffic and the owner, Rod Parks Sr., becoming ill.

"This is his baby," Chanell McGilary, who works at Parks Old Style Bar-B-Q, said. "Being that he's sick, that made us fall behind on a lot of bills."

Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 6.07.44 PM.jpg

Since announcing the closure, customers have shown overwhelming support, with phone lines ringing constantly.

"Very like 'Wow, y'all really love us that much.' And they have, they've been showing us love," McGilary said.

However, the final days haven't been without challenges. Some customers who placed orders online through the restaurant's website arrived to find their orders couldn't be fulfilled.

"I wanted to come and support them for the last time, and this is what we get," Curtis Paris said.

Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 6.08.26 PM.jpg

"Somebody is going to show me how to either get my money back or give me a product," Takesha MacNear said.

Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 6.08.09 PM.jpg

Management says they're working to disable their online ordering system, and customers who paid but didn't receive food will be refunded in three to seven days.

———————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit Reporter
Randy Wimbley

Randy Wimbley

Where Your Voice Matters

Join Channel 7 in Mount Clemens!