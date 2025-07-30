PeacePlayers Friendship Games brings global youth together in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A week-long celebration of basketball and culture has descended upon Detroit as the city hosts the PeacePlayers Friendship Games, uniting youth from around the world through sports.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Celebration of basketball and culture

Since 2001, the international peace-building non-profit PeacePlayers has used sport and movement to unite divided communities that have experienced conflict.

"We have sites in the Middle East, in Israel, in Northern Ireland, South Africa," said Jasmine Cooper, director of PeacePlayers Detroit.

In the U.S., PeacePlayers also has sites in cities like Detroit, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The Friendship Games brings youth from around the world to one location for a week of cultural exchange, leadership training, and basketball — and this year it's in the Motor City.

"Being able to elevate this and put it on a platform that no other city could really do like Detroit is just so meaningful and so important to the city," said Chris Economeas, Pistons Senior Director of Community and Social Responsibility.

The Friendship Games include an opening and closing ceremony, a basketball tournament, and children will even get to meet Detroit Piston Ron Holland.

Wednesday was "Detroit Day" at Wayne State University, where dozens of Metro Detroit middle schoolers got to interact and play games with PeacePlayers participants from international sites.

"Hopefully it'll change their perspectives and spark their interest and recognize that the world is beautiful and people that are different are also beautiful as well," said Cooper.

FULL INTERVIEW: Jasmine Cooper talks about PeacePlayers Friendship Games

FULL INTERVIEW: Jasmine Cooper talks about PeacePlayers Friendship Games

A teen from South Africa says visiting Detroit — his first trip to the U.S. — has been an eye-opener.

"It feels like home, it feels like I'm back home, but then there's these key differences like the cars you see around, driving on a different side of the road," said Lebogang Keti, with PeacePlayers South Africa.

Another participant from Northern Ireland says it's also been a pleasure to share what his country is like.

"We have a reputation for being some of the nicest people in the world despite the past, and it's because we've learned to grow and expand our culture in every different way," said Declan Curran, with PeacePlayers Northern Ireland.

And a Cass Tech student involved with PeacePlayers Detroit says there's a lasting message he will take with him.

"Just because history doesn't mean everywhere is bad. You have to go and look at people's hearts," said Ransom Thomas, with PeacePlayers Detroit.

The Friendship Games will continue through Saturday.

—————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

