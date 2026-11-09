DETROIT (WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, one man is in temporary serious condition after gunfire rang out near a gas station on the city’s east side Sunday night.

Workers at the Coney Island across the street spoke with 7 News Detroit. They said the aftermath was chaotic.

“All of a sudden, the police just swarmed all over here, like everywhere, and everyone come running here, and then the people just started coming across streets,” said one employee, Tiffany Irwin.

Watch the video report below:

‘People are numb to it’: Witness reacts after gas station clerk shot on Detroit’s East Side

In a statement Sunday night, the Detroit Police Department said they were called to E. 7 Mile Road near Mound Road for a shooting at a gas station.

They said the male victim, who is a gas station clerk, suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The incident is still under investigation, but according to police, it all started as a verbal altercation. This escalated into a physical fight and ended with gunfire.

“A lot of people are numb to it because we're just so used to everything being so chaotic in our city and stuff,” Irwin said. “But you know, at the same time, it does kind of affect you because I do know the people that work at the gas station, like not knowing personally, but I see y'all every day.”

WXYZ

DPD said it’s an active, ongoing investigation. They are asking for anyone with additional information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, Detroit Rewards TV or the Detroit Police Department 11th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1100.

