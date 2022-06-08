Pershing staff speak out about safety concerns following shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today, teachers at Pershing High School spoke out after a shooting on school grounds. Video on social media shows a fight preceded the gunfire which rang out Tuesday afternoon.

Teacher Christopher Kohler played audio of the rapid gunfire he captured on his phone. You can hear thirteen rounds. The incident happened after school in the parking lot as the football team practiced close by.

Teachers say they’re upset school grounds aren’t more secure.

Kohler said, “Our superintendent has been sitting a billion dollars since September. Why aren’t these fences repaired? Why aren’t they fixed?"

"Why is it that these shooters... they set up an ambush? Their car was facing this direction on the campus on school ground so they could make a quick getaway," he described.

The shooter fired off 13 rounds. The district’s police force says no one was hurt, and they made several arrests including the accused shooter.

“Recently, the superintendent was quoted in the paper as saying that he didn’t want our schools to become prisons," Kohler said.

Kohler said he proposes schools become like fortresses.

“If you’re afraid that the schools are going to become prisons, I think you’re dangerously out of touch, disconnected with the conditions our students are facing on a day-to-day basis. You cannot learn if you are traumatized," he stated.

Another teacher who didn't want to be named said, “On four separate occasions, weapons have been brought into the school. Two guns have actually made it into our school.”

Teachers are calling for additional security between now and the end of the school year and also expressing frustration that the school was open today.

“Thirteen rounds was shot off yesterday, and the fact that we’re here the next day negatively affects our mentality and our safety," another teacher stated.

7 Action News took these concerns to the district which responded with the following statement.