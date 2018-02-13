POLICE: Man kills three women, wounds three officers before taking his own life

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Around 10:30 Sunday night 62-year-old Patricia Wilson, and her sister, Barbara, walked up to their niece's house on Lamont Street to try to handle some sort of issue the niece was having with her live-in boyfriend, Lance Smith.

But before Patricia and Barbara could even get to the house, police say Smith opened fire on the two sisters.

Patricia's husband, Freddie Wilson, an off-duty officer for Detroit Public Schools Police, was on his way up to the location when he heard the shots.

And when Wilson arrived at the house, he was also shot. Wilson had been hit in the leg, and a close friend says Wilson laid next to his wife, calling 911 and remaining on the phone with dispatch to help police get to their location.

Two Detroit Police officers were also hit by gunfire when they arrived at the scene.

One of the wounded officers was rescued by his partner. Detroit's Special Response Team used one of their vehicles as a shield to pull the other two officers, Patricia and her sister away from the line of fire.

It's unclear what triggered Smith's rage. Detroit Police say he's never had any contact with police.

Some family and friends told investigators that Smith sometimes acts "peculiar."

Smith did not exit the home where he lived with his girlfriend despite two rounds of gas deployed into the house. Around 2:00 a.m. Monday, shortly after the third round of gas was deployed, police say they heard two gunshots.

Around noon, three robots with Michigan State Police were used to observe inside the house.

Police say Smith died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Smith's girlfriend was also found dead.

Stay with 7 Action News for more information as it develops.