Porter Burks' family responds to release of bodycam video of fatal shooting by Detroit Police

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nearly 60 hours after Porter Burks was fatally shot by Detroit police, about 5 minutes of crucial video was released, showing the fatal encounter and the moments before.

RELATED: Officials say more than 30 shots fired in officer-involved shooting that left 22-year-old man dead

It starts with the first phone call that sent police searching for the 22-year-old, who battled mental illness. In the first video, Burks brother is speaking to police that he called to the scene after Burks slashed his tires and wandered off with a knife.

“Is he just walking around with a knife?” an officer can be heard asking on body cam video.

“He was concerned about Mr. Burks' safety, as well as the community’s safety,” Detroit Police Chief James White said of the brother.

In a press conference, Chief White said Burks was schizophrenic and shortly after the call, officers found Burks in the street armed with a knife.

“My name is Shawn, okay? I'm with the crisis intervention team, I'm just here to check on you,” an officer can be heard telling Burks.

Chief White says the officers were trained for crisis intervention and spent about 4 minutes following their training, trying to talk Burks down by reassuring him he wasn't in any trouble. Chief White also shared a picture of the 8.5-inch blade they say Burks had in his hand.

"We’re here to help you, Porter, okay? We just want to help you," the officer can be heard saying. "Your brother is worried about you, I'm worried about you.”

From the distance Burks was standing from the officers, Chief White says a taser would have been ineffective. He says when Burks started running in their direction, they opened fire.

In 3 seconds, police say 38 shots were fired from 5 different officers. Police believe Burks was hit roughly 15 times, but the exact number is still under investigation.

After the press conference, Burks' family was distraught, arguing the officers were not in direct danger when they opened fire.

"We call the police supposedly for help, not to kill,” one family member said. "He was schizophrenic, he had suffered from mental illness, he was getting treatment.”

“This is a life-threatening situation," Chief White said. "It’s unfortunate, but this is a life-threatening situation.”

Chief White says the officers had to act quickly when Burks started running at them. He also questioned the mental health system which seems to have repeatedly released Burks from the hospital despite violent behavior. The department said he has stabbed multiple family members in the past, including a 7-year-old stepsister in the neck.

“Our mental health crisis is real, our mental health crisis in our city is real," Chief White said. "This is not just a police matter."

As the investigation begins, family members said they felt they had nowhere to turn for help. But when they did, it ended in tragedy.

“Help them yourself, don't call 911, they might not make it,” one family member said fighting back tears. "Don’t call for help, don't call please don't call.”

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says he has been retained to represent the family.