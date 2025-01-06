Prosecutors lay out evidence against suspect in Na'Ziyah Harris case

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We may find out tomorrow if 41-year-old Jarvis Butts will stand trial for the murder of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris.

On the stand today in 36th District Court was the teenager's aunt, who was in a dating relationship with Butts and has five children with him.

Shannon Harris testified that after her niece went missing, she found inappropriate Instagram messages between Na'Ziyah and Butts.

Also on the stand was the detective who led the search for the teen, introducing evidence like Na'Ziyah's red and black Nike gym shoes that were found discarded with some of her clothing in a wooded area.

Also on the stand today was Na'Ziyah's maternal grandmother, who actually adopted her. Prosecutors asked Annette Harris about Na'Ziyah's contact with Jarvis Butts outside of their home.



Prosecutor: Did you ever know Na'Ziyah to visit Jarvis Butts at work to assist him there?

Response: Yes there were a couple times when she went up there with his daughter.

Prosecutor: And how would they get there?

Response: He would come and pick them up.

Na'Ziyah's body has never been found, but prosecutors alleged Butts killed the teen after he found out she was pregnant with his child.