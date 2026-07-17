'Protect yourself': Covenant House Michigan hands out masks amid toxic smoke

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Friday, the heavy smoke and oppressive heat from raging wildfires in Canada and Minnesota felt relentless in Detroit. However, Covenant House Michigan is helping to make the environment more tolerable for those who have nowhere else to turn.

Nearly every day for the past 28 years, Stephanie Taylor has helped the homeless through Covenant House Michigan, with a focus on youth.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Outreach team hands out masks, water to people in need

The street outreach leader and her team pass out essential supplies, connect people with resources and direct them to shelter when needed.

However, on Friday's trip, in addition to quenching thirst and hunger, she protected their lungs.

“This air quality is not good, OK? So, put on your mask and protect yourself, OK?" Taylor told one man.

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She told 7 News Detroit, "A lot of us can go home and shut the door and be inside and a lot of us have the means for masks, but when you out there homeless... it’s something that’s so valuable to them right now.”

Wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota continues to blanket Southeast Michigan, making Detroit’s air quality rank the worst in the world.

“I’m trying to take it seriously,” Rasia Owens told 7 News Detroit.

Owens, who discovered Covenant House about a year ago, said the mask is a just drop in the bucket when comes to the difference Taylor and the nonprofit have made in her life.

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“Half of the time, I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have Ms. Stephanie's outreach and everything else," Owens said.

Taylor said a successful day is when she can reach as many people as possible.

“We didn’t ever think we would have to go back to masks again, but this is a different situation. But try to do the best that we can out in the community for the people," she said.

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For more information on Covenant House Michigan and their resources, visit their website.