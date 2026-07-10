Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith launches free music program for Detroit kids

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is bringing free music education to hundreds of Detroit kids through a new partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Detroit.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

Rock star drummer Chad Smith inspiring Detroit youth

Smith, who grew up in Bloomfield Hills and credits his access to music in high school with changing the trajectory of his life, announced the After-school Music Program Initiative on Friday at Michigan Central in Detroit.

"We want to come in and inspire kids... to pick up an instrument and play, to expose them to the way I grew up," Smith says.

WXYZ-TV

The program will provide free instruments, teachers, and music education to young people at two Boys and Girls Club locations — the Michigan Central campus and the Dick and Sandy Dauch Campus. It is set to launch in September.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer performed at Michigan Central before making the announcement, returning to the city where he got his start.

"I started playing drums when I was seven. Here. And this city is just an important city for music. I'm just so lucky that I grew up here," Smith said. "Right out of high school, I started playing at all the clubs in Detroit, six nights a week, 3 sets a night for 7 years. I put my 10,000 hours in."

Kevin Haynes, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Detroit at Michigan Central, said Smith's story and his ties to Michigan send a powerful message to youth.

"The fact that you get to sit and talk with a Hall of Famer, and he gets to share his experience and his commitment to the program and investment in our youth — I think it's incredible," Haynes said.

WXYZ-TV

Members of the club are already expressing enthusiasm. 15-year-old Mahalsama Alduais, a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Detroit, said the program has him eager to expand his musical horizons.

"I do piano in school. Freshman year, I took a piano class, and I really enjoyed it. I passed the class with an A, and I'm interested in trying new instruments," Alduais said.

WXYZ-TV

Smith said he hopes the initiative sparks something bigger for the next generation of Detroit musicians.

"I just want kids to have fun and to play with their friends, and who knows, maybe the next Jack White or Eminem will come out of the Boys and Girls Club because Detroit has such a rich music history," Smith said.

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