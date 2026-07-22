Rising from the Ashes Revival brings thousands of Catholics to Huntington Place in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thousands of Catholics from across the country gathered at Huntington Place in Detroit Wednesday for a massive one-day faith event called "Rising from the Ashes Revival," hosted by the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Catholic gathering at Huntington Place highlights hope

The event featured speakers, prayer and music aimed at connecting Catholics and inspiring hope during a time of uncertainty for the faith community. For the first time ever, a Eucharistic procession was led through the streets of Detroit by Archbishop Edward Weisenburger. The Archdiocese's leadership says they've never had a procession of this size in the area.

“Walking in unity, in love, who are really different from each other," said Father John Riccardo, a speaker at the event.

For many, the gathering was about unity at a moment when division feels prevalent.

"It's just wonderful to see everybody here together without any division; we're all on the same page, we all want to love god and to live in the image of Christ," Theresa Maszczak from Ohio said.

WXYZ Rising from the Ashes Revival at Huntington Place

Bishop Robert Fisher, Regional Moderator for the Northeast Region of the Archdiocese, said the event was designed to address anxiety that has lingered in the community since the pandemic.

"A lot of anxiety over the last year since COVID, and we just want to bring people together," Bishop Fisher said.

Faith leaders say the event has been years in the making, driven in part by a steady decline in church attendance and the stressors of the world. All ticket sales from the event are being donated to five local charities: the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, the Pope Francis Center, Better Way Detroit, Mary's Mantle and Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan.

Father John said the timing of the revival reflects a deeper cultural need.

WXYZ Speakers on stage for Rising from the Ashes Revival at Huntington Place

"Our culture is longing for hope on so many levels right now, and I think it's true here in the city of Detroit, and the Archdiocese of Detroit, God's doing something with everybody who's present, and I think that's hopefully contagious," he said.

The event also comes as the Archdiocese of Detroit undergoes a massive restructuring in response to a growing shortage of priests and financial challenges. Dozens of churches could be affected when it comes to having weekend Mass.

Archbishop Weisenburger addressed the restructuring in our one-on-one conversation with him Wednesday, saying consolidation could ultimately strengthen the church community.

WEB EXTRA: Archbishop Edward Weisenburger speaks on Rising From the Ashes Revival, restructuring plan

Archbishop Edward Weisenburger speaks on Rising From the Ashes Revival, restructuring plan

"When you have parishes that just have a few people there, a few people there, a few people there, there's sadness, frustration, all kinds of challenges; when you bring people together again, the church really clicks," Weisenburger said.

When asked what he would say to parishioners struggling with the prospect of losing churches that hold deep personal and cultural significance, Weisenburger acknowledged the weight of those ties.

"In the Catholic world, our faith gets woven into the bricks and mortar and those sacred places, just so substantial for us, but at the end of the day our Lord is going to ask us, did you move hearts to conversion or did you take care of buildings?" the Archbishop added.

WXYZ Archbishop of Detroit Edward Weisenburger

Painter, an attendee from Dearborn, said she sees the decline in Catholic numbers as a call to action.

"It's our fault. We don't have enough Catholics because we didn't go out there and Evangelize. So this is kind of a consequence of that, and we're doing the best, and now we just need to focus on spreading the faith, and growing our numbers and being the family that God called on us to be," Painter said.

Riccardo offered a message of reassurance to those worried about what changes may come.

"Some things are gonna change. But what doesn't change is God's love and his faithfulness," Riccardo said.

The Archdiocese does not plan to announce restructuring plans until April of next year. A free Christian concert at Huntington Place is scheduled from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

————————————————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

