DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new pilot program in downtown Detroit is using a robot to collect food scraps from restaurants, helping to minimize food waste and reduce emissions in the Motor City.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Robot helps Detroit restaurant reduce food waste and emissions

San Morello is the first and only restaurant to use the program so far, with the collected food waste being taken to the Urban Tech Xchange laboratory on Woodward Avenue.

The robot, developed by Penny Pickup, navigates downtown city streets and sidewalks alongside pedestrians, typically traveling at 3 miles per hour.

"They're safe, they're friendly, they're minimizing noise and air pollution," said Jim Saber, CEO of NextEnergy.

Ashley Touchton, co-founder of Penny Pickup, has plans to expand the service beyond its initial test phase.

"So we will hopefully be adding additional restaurants and turning it into a longer-term service," Touchton said.

The robot can travel two to three miles on a single charge, making it an efficient solution for urban food waste collection.

The initiative has received positive reactions from Detroit residents like Mena Stewart.

"I love it, I do. I am all about clean energy and recycling, and I am all about clean energy, so I love it," Stewart said.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) supports innovative environmental solutions like this one.

"If we don't innovate, we are not going to solve problems, and we have challenges we want to meet," said Jeff Johnston, EGLE spokesman.

According to EGLE, Michigan residents have increased their recycling rate from 14.25% before 2019 to more than 25% in 2025. The state is on track to achieve its goal of a 30% recycling rate by 2029.

As the pilot program develops in downtown Detroit, the team behind the concept hopes to see robotic waste pickup become sustainable in more locations.

"We can have a tremendous impact not only for Detroit but for other communities where we live and work," Saber said.

————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

