DETROIT (WXYZ) — A former golf course in northwest Detroit has been transformed into a new public park, giving neighbors a place to connect with nature close to home.



Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Rogell Park opens in northwest Detroit on former golf course site

City officials and community leaders cut the ribbon Friday on Rogell Park, converting 98 acres of the former Rogell Golf Course site into walking and biking trails, four overlooks, and two bridges.

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PREVIOUS REPORT: Former Detroit golf course transforming into nature park, additional development

Rogell golf course being transformed into a community space

The $4 million project was funded by the American Rescue Plan, Invest Detroit, and Huntington and Flagstar Banks.

Darryl Edwards, president of the Greater Sandhill Community, said the opening is the result of years of advocacy by residents who watched the golf course sit idle after it closed in 2013.

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"I have been in this neighborhood since 1970, and my first job was to caddie here at the golf course," Edwards said. "We have been trying to get it developed into something."

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Detroit City Council President James Tate said the park gives residents a reason to stay local.

"You don't always have to go out of town, you don't have to go somewhere else. You can enjoy your community right here in the city of Detroit," Tate said.

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Crystal Perkins, director of the General Services Department with the city of Detroit, said the site is already teeming with wildlife.

"I saw deer, I saw wild turkeys, I saw birds I've never seen before, and so I'm quite sure as we allow nature to take its course, we'll begin to see more wildlife, more nature in this park," Perkins said.

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The remaining 20 acres of the former golf course site are being targeted for development. Groups like Detroit Blight Busters are working to bring in 300 units of affordable housing and retail to the area.

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John George, CEO of Detroit Blight Busters, said the surrounding development is about more than buildings.

"As a father, as a grandfather, I know the importance of raising kids in clean, decent neighborhoods. It's the key to growth," George said.

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Neighbor Erma Leaphart said she is eager to make use of the new space.

"I think it's fantastic. I do ride a bike, and I'm looking forward to more bike rides through the park and opportunities to be with nature," Leaphart said.

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