Some Detroiters concerned about June 11th demolition of the city's closed incinerator

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This Sunday, the iconic smokestack of the Detroit incinerator will be brought down.

The facility burned up to 5,000 tons of trash per day. But in 2019, operations ceased after pressure from the city to invest in air quality. Last year the city announced the demolition of the Waste Energy Facility. Now on June 11th, the 333-foot-tall stack will be brought down under controlled demolition, but some folks in this area are concerned about the potentially hazardous debris.

A disabled veteran and an organic farmer, Jay Elis, learned about the demolition from his neighbors yesterday.

"If there is going to be a lot of debris in the air and a lot of its potentially hazardous, it's going to settle somewhere," said Elis.

The Poletown East resident is worried about his yard, where his three dogs play, and where the ex-marine is growing vegetables.

"What are you growing here?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 Action News Reporter.

"Have some cherry tomatoes, cilantro, and some watermelons," said Elis.

Most of the 34-year-old complex is already dismantled. Tyrone Clifton, from the Detroit Building Authority, says that this Sunday, crews will close Russell and Ferry streets to establish a safety perimeter, and the stack's controlled felling will occur around 5:15 am.

"What are some of the steps you guys are taking to contain the debris from spreading further?" asked Javed?

"As you can see, we will have the dust bosses, you see these huge sprayers, we got about four sprayers, we will also have a water truck on site, and we will also pay attention to the weather. If it's too windy that morning then we will have to evaluate that too," said Clifton, Director of Detroit Building Authority.

Tyrone says while the wet debris will ensure less travel distance, an exclusion zone of 1,000 feet has been set up. Workers will also be checking air quality and monitoring vibration levels.

"There is no hazardous material, asbestos-containing material, in that stack. It's a concrete cylinder with three metal chimneys inside," said Clifton.

The District 5 manager, Josh Roberson, says the awareness campaign started in April.

"We are going above and beyond. We are going out in the neighborhood, door to door handing out flyers, after hours, letting people know what's happening in their neighborhood," said Roberson.

All the info, including the exclusion zone and safety instructions, are listed on the flyers that are being distributed.

Smokestack by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

"We are telling people to just close windows, and keep your pets inside, for the time being. Around 7:30 am you all will be able to move around as you please," said Roberson.

While the site's future use hasn't been determined, the city says the entire facility will be cleared by July, something Jay is eventually looking forward to.

"Its progress, you can't get around it, it has to happen,"

For more information on the demolition, contact Joshua Roberson at 313.236.3528 or Jim Alfonsi, Project Manager, Homrich, on 734.717.0563

