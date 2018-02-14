Speed, loss of control were factors in crash that killed Detroit police officer

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police Chief James Craig said speed and loss of control were factors in a crash that killed Detroit police officer Darren Weathers.

Craig said police are investigating the crash, and have two investigations going: one is reviewing the causal factors of the fatal crash, while the other is an internal probe.

The probe will focus on the actual training, why it was conducted and how extensive it was.

"There are still things I don't know at this point," Craig said. "I can tell you preliminarily we do not authorize training in uncontrolled environments. It's just too risky."

Craig said he does not know if Weathers was actively involved in surveillance training.

"Speed is a factor, we know that now," Craig said. "There was a loss of control of the vehicle. There was an initial strike on one vehicle and it was from that impact that he went airborne and struck a brick wall."

Craig said they believe the light was red at the time Weathers went through the intersection, striking the other vehicle. There was minimal injury to the occupants.

Weathers, 25, was on the force for one and a half years.