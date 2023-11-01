Striking Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan workers hope to reach deal soon

DETROIT (WXYZ) — While union workers from the Big Three automakers are preparing to go back to work, there are still some UAW workers out on the picket line.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan workers have been on strike for seven weeks.

“We want to make sure that we made an impact to the company and to show that in this time in age, it’s time to fight for what you want,” said Kara Ace-Cobb.

Ace-Cobb has been a claims adjuster at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for more than 20 years. She and about 1,000 other Blue Cross workers across Michigan went on strike in mid-September.

“We’re fighting for the second tier, for outsourcing and insourcing and we’re fighting for higher wages and job security,” said Ace-Cobb.

The unionized employees at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan are represented by the UAW. Now that the Big Three automakers have made deals with the union, Ace-Cobb says she hopes Blue Cross Blue Shield will do the same.

“It takes a power move from one company and since we’re all out there at one time, it kind of gravitated to the GM, then the Ford, and then Stellantis,” said Ace-Cobb. “So at this point, maybe the power will move toward our way.”

Charles Solomon says Blue Cross workers helped keep the company afloat during the pandemic, now it’s time for the company to help out the employees.

“I never, in many years, thought I’d be the only one on the Lodge expressway at 4:30 in the morning coming to Blue Cross Blue Shield to make sure the customers get what they needed,” said Solomon.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan sent 7 Action News the following statement on Wednesday: