Suspect charged with arson in Huntington Place fire, given $100,000 bond

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 32-year-old man has officially been charged with arson in connection with a fire set inside Huntington Place in April.

Deashawn Victor Harrison has been charged with two counts, one of Third Degree Arson and another of Arson – Preparation to Burn Real Property. He appeared in court on Saturday after being arrested on Friday. According to online jail records, he also appeared in court on Monday.

He is accused of walking into Huntington Place just before 9 a.m. on April 26, and then using. water bottles filled with gasoline to douse the carpet with it before setting it on fire.

Previous report: Police release video of arson suspect setting a fire inside Huntington Place

Police release video of arson suspect setting a fire inside Huntington Place

The fire did minimal damage, and officials responded quickly and extinguished the fire. The situation did not impact guests, staff, or any events.

Harrison is locked up in the Wayne County Jail on a $100,000 bond and will be required to wear a tether if he is released. He is due back in court on May 18.

Harrison could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on both charges.