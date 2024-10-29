Suspect in custody after allegedly hitting a 68-year-old man outside a Detroit coney island

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A suspect is in custody for allegedly attacking a 68-year-old man outside Galaxy Coney Island on Detroit's west side.

"Oh, my goodness it's getting dangerous out here," said Rosalind Pearson, an area resident who saw the video with 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed.

It happened on Sunday, October 27th at 6:24 pm.

The suspect is seen standing outside the entrance of the coney island. It appears he is holding a pipe-looking object, patiently waiting for his victim.

Moments later, the 68-year-old walks out of the coney island, holding his to-go bag in one hand and a drink in the other.

In a matter of seconds, the suspect approaches the man and hits him with the pipe-looking object in an unprovoked attack.

As the man lies motionless, the suspect walks away.

"I mean, you take the bus over, you would have never thought something like this would happen," asked Faraz.

"I sure wouldn't, especially coming out of that coney island. I go there sometimes," said Rosalind.

I also spoke to the owner of the coney island, who said this is the first time something like this has happened on his property. He also shared the footage, keeping public safety in mind and helping spread the word that no matter where you are, always be aware of your surroundings.

"Watching this makes you think you really want to be cautious..." asked Faraz.

"Oh yeah, you got to beware. I hardly don't come out really. Unless I get a ride or something," said Rosalind.

The 35-year-old suspect is in custody, and Detroit Police say they are still investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, I did speak to the victim's family. They did not want to go on camera but tell me that he is in the ICU with multiple injuries. He is expected to recover but has a long road ahead of him that will require weeks of treatment.