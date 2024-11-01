Suspect in Na'Ziyah Harris case attends three preliminary hearings, bound over for trial on two

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today, Jarvis Butts entered a 36th District Court courtroom for three separate preliminary hearings.

One involved the disappearance of Na'Ziyah Harris. Butts, 41, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Na'Ziyah. Butts was dating a relative of Na'Ziyah.

Suspect in disappearance of 13-year-old girl already in police custody

Investigators said Butts sexually assaulted the teen and killed her. Her body has never been found.

In all, 22 witnesses are expected to testify. Only one witness took the stand on Friday.

Cordell Wright said he was a friend and business partner of Butts. He said when Butts was locked up, Butts called him asking him to remove his phone from his vehicle. It's unclear why.

However, the defense brought up the idea that Butts, who has 13 children, juggled a lot of women and that he didn't want one of the women to find out about the others.

Wright said he didn't find a phone. He also said Butts referred to Na'Ziyah as his niece.

In the other two cases, Judge Aliyah Sabree ordered Butts to stand trial on 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

7 News Detroit didn't record those alleged victims during their testimony. One girl, 13, said Butts molested her when she was 4-years-old. She said Butts was dating her mother at the time and claims he made her strip down and touched her inappropriately.

A 20-year-old woman also took the stand and said the same thing happened to her when she was 8 years old and again at age 10.

Butts had just been released from prison after serving nearly 10 years for sexually assaulting another child.

"They were very brave. I commend both of them," Roxy, Na'Ziyah's cousin told 7 News Detroit.

She said she's proud of those who came forward after Na'Ziyah's case came to light.

"Every single woman deserves justice. Every single girl deserves justice," Roxy said.

She's using her voice to be a voice for Na'Ziyah and hoping the domino effect will continue.

"I just wanna say that we know there's more out there, and I hope that people viewed it from the comforts of their home and I hope that it sparks something in every woman, and every girl that he has done this to to come forward," Roxy said.

Butts next court date is set for next week for the sexual assault cases.

The preliminary hearing in Na'Ziyah's case is set to resume January 6th.