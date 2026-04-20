Teen crashes into Detroit home and innocent driver in stolen truck, sparking a fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit homeowner is counting his blessings after a stolen truck crashed into his home just feet from where he was sleeping early Monday morning.

The stolen truck had burst into flames. Michigan State Police said a 15-year-old was behind the wheel.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Teen crashes into home, innocent driver; stolen truck catches fire

It happened at 5 a.m. at the corner of Outer Drive and Evergreen Road on the city's west side. MSP said a trooper had initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect sped away. He blew a red light and slammed into an innocent driver before careening into the house.

MSP troopers pulled the teen from the burning wreckage to render aid.

"I woke up instantly. It scared me," homeowner Warren Scott told 7 News Detroit.

Watch our extended interview with Warren Scott below:

Man recalls aftermath of truck crashing into his home and innocent driver, sparking a fire

He was asleep just a few feet away in his living room recliner. For a few terrifying moments, he was trapped inside.

"Because it shifted my whole foundation, and so it kind of jammed the doors shut," Scott explained.

The impact jammed doors, cracked drywall and even shattered his toilet bowl. But Scott wasn't the only victim.

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Mikai Jackson said, "Me and another guy ended up having to get her out the car."

Jackson said that innocent driver is his child’s mother. His home surveillance footage shows the moment he ran to her aid. The 22-year-old victim had just dropped off their son’s diaper bag and was heading to work when she was hit.

"So her legs, she wasn’t able to walk. So ended up carrying her over to the sidewalk. So as of now, she’s saying her legs are alright. Just back pain," Jackson explained.

Watch the surveillance video below:

Surveillance video shows man running to help after a crash

Prior to the crash, Detroit police say the teen suspect had dropped off a gunshot wound victim at another location before being spotted by police.

"They should have better control of the kids. They should be watching them," Jackson said.

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Scott said, "You pick up where things are broken, and you start to rebuild. That's all you can do. I mean, what’s done is done."

Police said the teen was treated for minor injuries and released to his mother, pending a review by the prosecutor's office.