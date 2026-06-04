DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teen takeover threat is disrupting a youth baseball league that has served northwest Detroit for 34 years.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Teen takeover threat disrupts Detroit youth baseball league at Stoepel Park

Rosedale Grandmont Baseball, which serves nearly 500 participants, was planning to hold games and tryouts throughout Saturday at Stoepel Park on W. Outer Drive when organizers were informed about a flyer showing a planned teen takeover-style event at the park that same afternoon.

Christopher Gregory, president of Rosedale Grandmont Baseball, said the organization was not willing to take chances with its players and families.

"Those things can get out of hand and out of control really quick, and we don't want to expose our kids and families to that," Gregory said.

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Morning games will go on as scheduled, but the league has had to reschedule other games and move some to different fields. Gregory said that is no small task for an organization of their size.

"Any given day, we'll have roughly 3,000 people that come through here. So to uplift all of that is going to be a huge undertaking and is going to take us a while to regroup from," Gregory said.

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Another so-called 'teen takeover' happened in downtown Detroit

The fields at Stoepel Park hold deep significance for the organization. Gregory said Rosedale Grandmont Baseball renovated all four fields at the park.

"What we wanted to do was give our kids here in the city, in this community, what we get when we go into the suburbs," Gregory said.

Coach Nathan Clark said the league has made a lasting impact on the young people it has served over the decades.

"When they come to me, the first thing they say is, ' Coach, that was the best time of my life. I really enjoyed playing," Clark said.

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Detroit police said they are aware of a planned large gathering at Stoepel Park and informed those who use the space. In a statement, the department said:

We will have officers at the park to ensure this is a safe and orderly gathering. We encourage everyone to gather peacefully. Any disorderly conduct, violence, or other violations of the law will be enforced.

A neighbor who uses Stoepel Park said teen takeover events are a trend that should not be followed.

"Whatever's trending or is on TikTok, that's what they follow," the neighbor said.

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