'That's what we do in Detroit.' People rush to help after water main flooding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the work to fix a broken water main in southwest Detroit continues, kindhearted people are heading to the area to help those in need.

The break, which led to homes flooding, occurred in the early morning hours on Monday at Rowan and Beard Street.

Equipped with bags full of clothing and boxes of pizza, Leslie Talley took it upon herself to help.

"People helping people. That's what we do in Detroit," she told 7 News Detroit.

"And I have everything here for them. If they want it, they can come get it. It's all free, and it's all clean. It's coats and sweaters and things. Keep 'em warm," Talley said.

She said she once lived in Southwest Detroit, making this kind gesture even more meaningful for her.

"I'm hoping that God puts a blessing on all of Detroit. Southwest, especially. Hope they get better," Talley said.

Jimmy Rios is a product of Southwest Detroit and a licensed plumber who's been checking on residents.

“It looked like some apocalyptic movie stuff. Abandoned cars, doors open, ice everywhere. Icicles and just.. that was my primary concern was what the recovery is. As a plumber, you see these type of things but not at this scale," he explained.

Local plumber talks about importance of keeping storm drains clear

Up and down the streets, Rios said he’s been clearing ice, mud, and snow from blocked sewer grates so they can drain properly.

He’s also been going door to door.

"I came down just to empty basements and share resources, the singular number to keep the stress levels down," Rios said.

7 News Detroit tagged along with Rios to head into Lalo Lopez’s home. He said the water rose at least 5 feet and destroyed his appliances.

“Between washer, brand new washer, brand new dryer, heater, furnace, maybe 7, 8, 10,000 (dollars)," Lopez said.

Rios added, "That's just appliances."

While the city said it is in the process of inspecting and said it will split the cost for damages and repairs with the Great Lakes Water Authority, Rios has been offering free expertise to homeowners.

He's been inspecting their appliances, clearing drains in their basement, telling them how to drain the water from their pipes to prevent those pipes from freezing and busting, and shutting off their gas, if necessary.

"This is our community. We’re part of it. I’m part of it," Rios said.

Anyone affected by the water main who needs help can call the city at 313-774-5261.