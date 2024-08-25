The Konnection's 3rd Annual Back-to-School Klap-In event set for August 26

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Konnection, a Detroit-based nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring youth to broaden their horizons through positive relationships and healthy connections, is holding its 3rd Annual Back-to-School Klap-In on Monday, August 26th.

The free event will get underway at 7:00 a.m. at Durfee Elementary-Middle School (2425 Tuxedo Street) in Detroit.

This signature event will ensure students start the school year off with smiles, praises, and high-fives! In addition to uplifting the students, various giveaways and resources will be available for parents and families. Nearly 150 volunteers will participate in this community event, impacting the lives of over 500 students. Detroit Pistons mascot Hooper will be a special guest.

To learn more about The Konnection, visit https://www.thekonnection.org/.